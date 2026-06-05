Honkers Bounce Back against the Bucks

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a difficult four-game road stretch that saw Rochester walked off three times in its last four contests, the Rochester Honkers returned home and handled business against the Waterloo Bucks with a 4-3 victory.

It was a pitching duel for much of the night, as both starting pitchers worked deep into the game. Rochester starter Cooper Annin picked up right where he left off, turning in another strong performance. Annin finished with six strikeouts over five innings, while Waterloo starter Brody Zielinski matched him with five solid innings and four strikeouts.

The Bucks struck first in the fifth inning, taking advantage of a pair of Rochester miscues. With runners on the corners, Waterloo executed a double steal that brought home the game's first run.

Later in the inning, Alito McBean entered in relief of Cam Grenert with the bases loaded. Zach Davis scored on a passed ball, extending Waterloo's lead to 2-1.

Trailing by a run, the Honkers were searching for a spark, and it came from two fresh faces in the lineup. Andrew Grenert led off the bottom half of the inning with a single, and newcomer Robert Orr followed with an RBI double into left field to tie the game.

Assistant coach Fernando Loreta spoke about the team's offensive approach.

"I think guys seeing other guys get some more hits and have good at-bats kind of carries over to the next guy," Loreta said.

The momentum quickly carried over to Sam Harry.

With runners on first and second, Harry stepped to the plate looking to deliver in a key situation. He crushed a ball to the center-field wall for a two-run double, giving Rochester its first lead of the night at 4-2.

Harry discussed his approach at the plate after the game.

"I was just trying to look for something up," Harry said. "I was in a pretty good count, so I was looking for a fastball."

The Honkers carried a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning and turned to Trent Adrian to record the final three outs.

Adrian's task became more difficult after issuing a leadoff walk to MJ Sweeney. Waterloo manager Darrell Handelsman inserted Caleb Seibert as a pinch runner, and a wild pitch moved the speedy runner into scoring position.

With the tying run on second, Dane Most lifted a shallow fly ball into center field. Sam Harry raced in and made a spectacular diving catch for the first out of the inning. Seibert had broken for home on contact and was nearly at the plate when Harry quickly got back to his feet and fired the ball to second base, doubling off the runner in a game-changing play.

Needing just one more out, Adrian once again relied on his defense. This time, Matthew Maize laid out for a diving catch to end the game and secure the Rochester victory.

As the Honkers prepare for an important three-game road trip, Loera emphasized what will be necessary to keep the team's momentum going.

"I think just taking care of their bodies and coming out ready to compete," Loera said. "Every pitch is important."

Rochester and Waterloo will meet again Friday night at Riverfront Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Following the series, the Honkers will travel north of the border to take on the Thunder Bay Border Cats.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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