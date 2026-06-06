Rox Fall in Extra Innings 4-3

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Tyler Phenow

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Tyler Phenow(St. Cloud Rox)

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (9-3) fell in the tenth inning to the Minot Hot Tots (7-5) 4-3 on Friday, but still stand first in the Great Plains West.

The game started as a true pitchers' duel, staying scoreless through five innings. Tyler Phenow (Texas Christian University) received his first start of the season for the Rox and held it down on the mound for St. Cloud. Phenow tossed seven complete innings in just 79 pitches and did not surrender a walk. By the end of his day, Phenow tallied six strikeouts and prohibited the Hot Tots from scoring a run.

Phenow received plenty of help behind, including a double play turned by Chris Tavarez (University of Kansas) and Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) in the fourth inning.

The offense broke open at the top of the sixth inning, stringing together three consecutive singles to break the shutout. Carter Heinsch (Augustana University) brought home Eli Campbell (American River CC) with an RBI single before Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) sent the second run of the game home on a fielder's choice to give the Rox a 2-0 lead.

After the Hot Tots tied up the game in the bottom of the eighth, the Rox needed a response. Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) was sent in as a pinch runner at first base in the top of the ninth, and would score moments later off a Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) bunt which went wild on a throw to first. St. Cloud gained the 3-2 advantage in the game.

Minot answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the ninth to even the game at 3-3, and bring the contest into extra innings. The Rox fell just short as the game ended in the bottom of the tenth inning with a walk-off for the Hot Tots.

St. Cloud still stands at 9-3 atop the Great Plains West, and is holding onto the top record in the Northwoods League.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyler Phenow.

St. Cloud plays game three of the series in Minot on Saturday, June 6, at 6:35 PM. The series will remain in Minot for another two games before the Rox return home on Monday, June 8, to host the Hot Tots at 6:35 PM. There will be a Gift Card Giveaway where fans have the opportunity to win gift cards up to $100 in value from the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. (1st 250 Adults).

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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