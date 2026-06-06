Mankato MoonDogs Fall to Willmar Stingers
Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
WILLMAR, MINN - The Mankato MoonDogs were shut out by the Willmar Stingers, falling 7-0 on Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.
The MoonDogs had three hits, with Drew McConnell (University of Evansville), Jack Mislan (Lafayette College), and Landon Williams (University of Houston) each picking up a base hit.
Wade Thewes (Wittenberg University) got the start for Mankato and struck out seven over 4.2 innings. After Willmar scored once in the fourth and added two more in the fifth, the Stingers pulled away with a four-run eighth inning.
John Iacono (Biola University) tossed 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one run, while Ian Reid (Howard CC) recorded a strikeout in a scoreless outing.
The MoonDogs will look to bounce back as they continue their series with the Stingers Saturday night at ISD Field.
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