Pit Spitters Earn Sweep After Shutting out Growlers in Game 2

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Gannon Grundman, Bryce Suitor, and Jake Brown combined for a two-hit shutout of the Kalamazoo Growlers, as the Traverse City Pit Spitters clinched a sweep with a 2-0 Game 2 win on Fireworks Friday at Turtle Creek Stadium, evening their record at 6-6.

Grundman, a Michigan State left-hander, was locked in from the jump in his second start of the summer. He struck out four of the first six Growlers he faced, tallied seven strikeouts on the night, and retired the first 13 Kalamazoo hitters in order.

Grundman earned the win, improving to 1-1, after throwing five strong innings on 70 pitches while allowing just one hit and one walk.

The Pit Spitters broke through against Growlers starter Henry Slaby in the fifth inning, sparked by a crowd-electrifying triple from Alfredo Velazquez. One batter later, Ethan Guerra drove him in to give Traverse City a 1-0 lead.

Velazquez was involved in the final run of the night as well, grounding out to bring home JT Smith from third and extend the lead to 2-0.

Slaby matched Grundman for most of the night, finishing with seven innings pitched, five hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Bryce Suitor covered the next three innings for Traverse City, holding the Growlers hitless while striking out six and stranding three runners on base.

With the tying run at the plate in the ninth, Jake Brown shut the door and earned the save.

Traverse City outhit Kalamazoo 5-2, while Pit Spitters pitching struck out 14 Growlers, one shy of their season high and four short of their all-time single-game record of 18.

The pitcher's duel ended in 2 hours and 17 minutes, the fastest game of the year for Traverse City through 12 games.

The Pit Spitters (6-6) will open a four-game set with Royal Oak on Saturday, while the first-place Growlers (8-5) head home for a single game against Battle Creek before hitting the road again.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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