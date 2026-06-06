Growlers Shut out in Road Loss to Traverse City

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (8-5) were shut out by the Traverse City Pit Spitters (6-6) on Friday night.

The Growlers offense picked up just two hits while failing to score against a three-headed monster of Pit Spitter pitching. The starter, Gannon Grundman retired the first 13 batters he faced before giving up a walk and single in the fifth inning, but escaped the inning unscathed. After five innings, Grundman left as Bryce Suiter came on, throwing three innings of hitless, three-walk, six-strikeout baseball.

The closer was Jake Brown, who allowed a leadoff single to Joshua Algarin but retired the next three batters to earn his first career Northwoods League save.

Growler pitching was strong as well, with Henry Slaby going seven innings while allowing just two runs, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on a groundout. Bryce Brannon struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning.

This marks the first time the Growlers have been swept in a series and the first time Kalamazoo has been shut out in 2026.

The Growlers return home Saturday night for "Dr. Seuss Night," featuring a postgame drone show. Kalamazoo will face Battle Creek for the fourth time this season, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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