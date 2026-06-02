Growler Offense Explodes, Romps Flying Mummies

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (7-2) rode an offensive explosion to their third straight win, defeating the Richmond Flying Mummies (4-4) Monday night.

The Growlers scored a run in the first before an RBI triple and sacrifice fly put the Flying Mummies up 2-1. From there, the Growlers offense found it's groove.

The second inning saw a two-out, two-run single from Hutson Chance and a two-out, two-run double from Phillip Thigpen putting Kalamazoo up 5-2. The fourth inning saw the Growlers leave the yard for the first and second time this season, as Joshua Algarin and Nate Webb each hit two-run homers.

The seventh pushed across two more runs before the eighth inning watched five runs score on no hits and no Flying Mummies errors with seven free passes (four walks and three hit by pitches), to go along with four wild pitches doing the damage.

While the offense thrived, so did Bryce Brassfield. The righty was making his final start in a Growlers uniform and will be heading to the Fargo-Morehead Redhawks. Brassfield threw seven innings and didn't allow a run after his two-run first inning. The St. Cloud State product struck out eight while not issuing a walk. Brassfield played for the Growlers for three seasons and earned the win in the 2024 Northwoods League Championship game.

With the win, the Growlers have moved to 7-2 on the season, which marks the teams best start in franchise history. While doing so, the Growlers have stolen 31 bases in the last three games and have only been caught once. The pitching staff has also been particularly strong, as the team went 16.1 innings versus the Flying Mummies before allowing their first walk.

Kalamazoo heads back home to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Tuesday and Wednesday night. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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