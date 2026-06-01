Guinn Delivers Walk off Single in Larks 6-5 Victory

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Bismarck, ND - Hutson Guinn delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to help the Bismarck Larks (3-4) walk off the Rochester Honkers (2-3) on Sunday 6-5 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Bismarck scored first in the bottom of the second, facing Honkers starter Payne Lochridge. Jackson Crider walked and Noah Caceres singled putting runners at first and second. Hutson Guinn slapped a ground ball that couldn't be fielded by Seth Thompson, the shortstop, and allowed Crider to score from second. With runners on second and third Caceres stole third and scored on a wild pitch pushing the Larks ahead 2-0.

The Larks added insurance in the bottom of the fourth, still facing Lochridge. Logan Aguilar singled, while Joey Canzoni and Kaden Johnson walked, loading the bases. Connor Guy lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Aguilar and Ricardo Aponte singled, plating one more run and extending Bismarck's lead 4-0.

The Honkers responded in the top of the 6th facing Bismarck starter Jordan Watkins. Sam Harry and Matt Macdonald singled and advanced to second and third on a balk. Cooper Kruk lifted a single, plating both runners and cutting the lead in half. The very next batter Nick Bowron blasted a two-run shot to left field, knotting the game at four.

Rochester took the lead in the top of the eight against Larks reliever Adam Wandzel. Harry walked, and Macdonald was hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second. Jackson Glueck smashed a single to the gap, scoring Harry from second and putting the Honkers in front 5-4.

The Larks walked things off in the bottom of the ninth against Franco Moran. Aponte walked and swiped both second and third, putting the tying run on third. Crider ripped a single, scoring Aponte and tying the game. Caceres grounded into a fielder's choice at second, advancing Crider to second and putting the winning run in scoring position. Hutson Guinn followed it up with a first pitch single, plating Crider and walking off the contest 6-5.

Seth Dreeszen (1-0) earned the victory after spinning a scoreless 9th frame and striking out one. Moran (0-1) picks up the loss after hurling 3.2 innings, surrendering two earned runs on two hits, walking two, and sitting down five in relief.

The Larks return to action Monday at 6:35 CDT as they finish out the two-game series against the Rochester Honkers at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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