MoonDogs Fall to the Hot Tots on Home Turf

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs suffered a tough 3-4 loss to the Minot Hot Tots, their first loss on home soil.

The first inning was scoreless for both teams, with runs added to the scoreboard in the second.

Will Husemann (Concordia University - St. Paul) hit an RBI single in the second inning to score a run for the MoonDogs. Husemann ended the game with a .400 AVG, 4 total at-bats, and 3 hits. This earned him the honor of Center Point Energy's High Energy Player of the Game.

The MoonDogs went on to score 2 total runs in the inning for an early 2-1 lead over the Hot Tots.

The game's tempo remained well-defended for both teams, with scoreless 4th, 5th, and 6th innings.

The Hot Tots capitalized on 3 runs in the 7th, leading the MoonDogs 4-2.

Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) scored 1 for the home team in the 9th off an RBI from Charlie Buckles (Florida State University). It wasn't enough for the win, resulting in a 3-4 loss.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow, Monday, June 1st, again at home against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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