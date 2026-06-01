Rockers Try to Avoid the Sweep Versus Wausau

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







After losing to the Woodchucks 11-10 in an 11 inning game, the Rockers look to bounce back with one of their best pitchers making his second start. Caden Crask-Weeks pitched for the Rockers last Tuesday.

In that start in Wisconsin Rapids, Crask-Weeks went five scoreless frames, only allowing a couple of hits and one run. His long inning ability is something he has carried over with him from last season with Green Bay.

He features a fastball, slider, changeup and slider. His pitch mix is something that has kept hitters off balance all throughout his Northwoods League career. He generates soft contact and ground balls at a high rate.

For Wausau it'll be Hunter Maddox. He also has one start on the season in which he went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs. Green Bay has played a lot of left handed bats in the early going of the 2026 season, and today that could pay off for Josh Merrill's squad.

The lefties have begun to utilize a great opposite field approach while maintaining that pull side power. Zach Novakowski has been hitting the ball hard lately and could be a big part of the success for the bottom of the order against Maddox.

The first dog day is Monday, June 1 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers offer free hot dogs for the first 1,000 fans and are also doing a dog bowl giveaway at the gates. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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