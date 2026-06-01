Dock Spiders Falter against the Chinooks

Published on June 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Dylan Archuleta

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders catcher Dylan Archuleta(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders left 11 runners on base, were limited to just three hits and scored just one run in Fond du Lac's home loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Chinooks scored all of their runs in the first three innings taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning. The Dock Spiders were held scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning where designated-hitter Dylan Archuleta brought home center fielder Quincy Mazeke off of an RBI base hit. Fond du Lac was unable to respond after finding the scoring column and fell 3-1 to Lakeshore.

The batting order was limited to just three hits but there were opportunities. With a bases-loaded situation in the opening inning, six hit-by-pitches and three walks- the Dock Spiders only scored once off of these opportunities.

Dock Spiders were limited at the plate with the amount of strikeouts they totalled as the Lakeshore pitching core recorded 10.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders saw Zak White earn his first loss of the season with four innings of work, four strikeouts and three runs. In relief Kyle Manship had another productive outing- having three innings of no hit and no run baseball while striking out five Chinooks.

In the final game of a four game set, Lakeshore clinched the 3-1 series with two wins at home to start off the series and winning the finale at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders look to even the season series against the Chinooks taking on Lakeshore on Monday to finish off the four game set against each other.

The next Dock Spiders game is Tuesday against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. for the fifth installment of the I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive. All tickets are only $5 thanks to WFRV so head to Neuroscience Group Field for guaranteed baseball fun.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2026

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