Dock Spiders Suffer Walk-off Loss to Chinooks
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
MEQUON, WI - In the first meeting between the two Great Lakes West rivals this summer, a walk-off solo home run ended a Dock Spiders comeback bid.
To start off the first game of four straight against each other, Lakeshore pulled ahead scoring five runs in the first three innings combined. The Dock Spiders pitching core responded by holding the Chinooks scoreless through the next five innings.
The Dock Spiders scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to head into the final inning trailing by two runs. Cole Lockwood tied the game up in the ninth inning off of an RBI single bringing home Miles Vandenhuevel. Fond du Lac almost took the lead off of a Cam Uzzillia single to left field but the Chinooks' Dylan Harer delivered a throw home to tag out would-be go-ahead runner Cole Lockwood.
In the bottom of the ninth, after striking out the first batter Carter Kutz (brother of former Dock Spider Austin Kutz) hit the walk-off home run to end the game.
Despite suffering its first loss of the season, Fond du Lac players and coaches were pleased at their resilience to fight back down by multiple runs through a vast majority of the game.
Fond du Lac's bats were led by left fielder Evan Abbott, centerfielder Miles Vandenhuevel and first baseman Cam Uzzillia who each recorded two hits and a run.
Pitching-wise, Colton Angell and Tag Pacot combined for stellar relief work- throwing over four innings combined while only allowing four hits, one run and striking out five Chinooks.
Saturday night Fond du Lac takes the Lakeshore Chinooks once more at Moonlight Graham Field at 5:05 p.m. CT.
The next Dock Spiders home game is Sunday afternoon against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. Fans who make it to Herr-Baker Field early will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Horicon Bank. So make sure to be one of the first 500 fans in that afternoon
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Evan Abbott at bat
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