Dock Spiders Drop Home Opener to the Mallards

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Billy Gregory

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Billy Gregory(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - In the debut of fresh turf at Herr-Baker Field the Dock Spiders came up short after an explosive start and fell to the Mallards 7-2.

The Dock Spiders rallied in the first inning, knocking three straight singles to start before an RBI single from right-fielder Kane Wilson and Brady Blake's aggressive move on the basepath to advance home on a wild pitch gave Fond du Lac a 2-0 lead.

From there the game stalled with both defenses showing off their skill sets. Right-handed pitcher Billy Gregory, who pitched four straight scoreless innings to open up the game, ran into trouble in the fifth inning as Madison surged ahead scoring three runs. In the sixth inning the Mallards pieced another four runs off the Dock Spiders pitching rotation.

The score remained 7-2 until its conclusion to hand the Dock Spiders their first loss of the season.

With this setback the Dock Spiders look to build forward with some momentum. The batting order showed some flashes with Kane Wilson stepping up going 2-for-4 being responsible for a third of the Dock Spiders hit total.

The pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders totalled seven strikeouts. The most productive outing for the rotation was from former Kokomo Jackrabbit and right-handed pitcher Kyle Manship who gave up no runs in the three innings while punching out two batters.

Dock Spiders infield showed off the chemistry as well as the Dock Spiders have forced a double-play in each of its first three contests this season.

Tomorrow night Fond du Lac takes on the Madison Mallards at Warner Park at 6:05 p.m. CT in the last meeting between the two teams until late-July.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Sunday afternoon against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 1:05 p.m. Fans who make it to Herr-Baker Field early will receive a reversible bucket hat presented by Horicon Bank. So make sure to be one of the first 500 fans in that afternoon

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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