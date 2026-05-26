Dock Spiders Roar Past the Express

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders outfielder Quincy Mazeke

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders outfielder Quincy Mazeke(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

EAU CLAIRE, WI - Opening Day of the 2026 Northwoods League season saw anticipation meet reality as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders notch its first win of the summer.

Before first pitch at Carson Park, returning 2025 Dock Spiders shortstop Tommy Googins made it clear what this season's ultimate goal is.

"Our goal is to win one of the halves and then to win the tournament," Googins said. "That's my goal, and I know that's our team goal too."

Sam Fonder, former Fond du Lac pitching coach (2024-25), tallied his second win as manager of the Dock Spiders as he starts his first complete season in the role.

The Dock Spiders showed plenty of promise for its young season. Fellow returner Brady Blake made his return to Eau Claire in an emphatic way. The former member of the Express whipped a pair of homers on his first two at-bats of the season as he finished 3-for-6 with two runs and three RBI on the night

After an explosive start to the game, the Dock Spiders placed adversity- trailing by two runs Quincy Mazeke gave the Dock Spiders a lead they would not give up on a bases clearing triple.

The Dock Spiders take on the Express tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to round out the series. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders home opener is Wednesday night against Great Lakes West foe in the Madison Mallards with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Fans who make it to Herr-Baker Field early on Opening Night will get a commemorative 2026 Magnet Schedule presented by Fox Valley Savings Bank to keep track of all Dock Spider games this season.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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