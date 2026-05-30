Extra-Inning Battle Ends in Walk-off Defeat for Eau Claire

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







North of the border, the Eau Claire Express ended their second away series of the season with a 2-1 loss against the Thunder Bay Border Cats Friday night.

It was a defensive battle between the two teams in Ontario, Canada, as neither team was able to put up a run for nine innings.

Express starting pitcher Jesse Neretlis started Eau Claire strong, recording five strikeouts on the mound and allowing three hits, the only Thunder Bay hits of the full nine innings. Sauk Valley Community College redshirt sophomore Jonathan Aceves was close in relief, striking out four while facing seven batters.

Thunder Bay starter Makaio Cisneros matched Neretlis, striking out six, heavily contributing to the team's overall 15. Cisneros also benefited from strong defensive support, with his teammates showcasing their talent through a series of clean putouts.

The game went to extra innings after neither team on their respective side of the border could get an offensive run moving. Tucson, Arizona native Mikey Muniz found the most success in the field, securing a team high of 13 putouts to the team's overall 28.

It wasn't until Cal State Bakersfield sophomore Adam Salazar was walked at the top of the 10th inning, and Jaxon Schumacher's turn at the plate to hit a RBI single to left field, brought Salazar home to earn the Express's first run of the game and leading 1-0.

Now with a lead of one, the Express went to the bottom of the 10th inning in hopes of closing out the first game of the series on a win. With Express pitcher Jackson Niederwerder at the mound, Border Cat Manny Alberto hit a double to right field to bring home Jesus Vasquez to tie the game 1-1.

Border Cat Dante Smith was next in the batting order, hitting a single as Alberto advanced to third base. Next, Alex Kean was in the box, and after one called strike, Kean lifted a sacrifice fly to score Alberto and complete the comeback with a 2-1 victory.

The Express will finish their time in Ontario, Canada, as they face the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. EST (5:35 p.m. CT) Friday.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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