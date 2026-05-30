Huskies Drop Home Opener to La Crosse, Fall to 1-4
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies dropped a close home opener to the La Crosse Loggers at Wade Stadium Friday night. The Loggers took the victory 5-4 to move to a 5-0 record, their best since at least 2009. The Huskies drop to 1-4 for the second consecutive season. La Crosse has now taken all three games against the Huskies.
La Crosse got off to a hot start, plating three runs in the top of the first. Duluth starter Luke Harrington struggled with control, walking three and allowing two hits including an Eli Small single that contributed to his four hit day. Harrington was eventually charged with the loss.
Duluth battled back after that, with reliever Abe Ahlberg posting three scoreless innings in relief. Offensively for the Huskies, their first run came across in the form of shortstop Anthony Zarzana, courtesy of center fielder Anthony Cepeda's RBI groundout.
In the fifth, both teams brought in new pitchers who struggled in their first inning of work. Duluth brought in Cameron Johnson to replace Ahlberg. Johnson allowed the first three hitters to reach, including two runs crossing on a Max Kalk single. Johnson settled down and worked two quiet innings of work after that.
La Crosse replaced starter Donovan Becerra, who worked four innings of one run ball, with Adam Hayes. Hayes allowed the first four to reach in the home half of the fifth, loading the bases on free passes before a Cepeda two-run single reinstated a two run La Crosse lead. However, Cepeda was caught stealing to help quell the inning and the lead was 5-3 in La Crosse's favor after five.
The late innings flew by, with both teams posting zeroes in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Duluth shut down La Crosse in the ninth thanks to a rare right field-to-pitcher double play. In the home half of the final frame, Benji Kautto reached as the leadoff man and came around to score two batters later on a Zarzana sacrifice fly. With two outs in the inning, Kristall and Cepeda both reached, but Dalton Smith struck out Duluth's Jalen Smith to earn the save.
On Deck
The Huskies will play La Crosse in the series finale on Saturday, May 30 at 5:05 p.m. CT at Wade Stadium. Following tomorrow's affair, Duluth will hit the road for a quartet of games in North Dakota, with two each against Badlands and Bismark. The Huskies return home on Thursday, June 4th against the Eau Claire Express. You can catch all the Huskies action, home or away, on FloSports.
Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026
- Rivets Leave Runners Stranded on Base, in 7-2 Loss - Rockford Rivets
- Rox Win, 13-2, in Home Opener - St. Cloud Rox
- Huskies Drop Home Opener to La Crosse, Fall to 1-4 - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Rally Falls Short in Home Opener against Richmond - Kenosha Kingfish
- MoonDogs Stay Victorious at Home - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rochester Holds on against Minot - Rochester Honkers
- Extra-Inning Battle Ends in Walk-off Defeat for Eau Claire - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Suffer Walk-off Loss to Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Flying Mummies Hold off Late Kingfish Rally for Road Victory - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Growlers and Battle Jacks Split Doubleheader as Starters Battle - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Loggers Stay Unbeaten, Top Duluth, 5-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Stay Victorious at Home - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Blank Rafters for First Shutout Win of Season - Wausau Woodchucks
- Growlers and Battle Jacks Split Doubleheader as Starters Battle - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Fall Behind Early in Road Loss to MoonDogs - Willmar Stingers
- Flying Mummies Splash Down in Kenosha for Back-To-Back Games vs. the Kingfish - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Lakeshore Chinooks Home Opener Preview - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Return Home to Celebrate 20 Years of Northwoods League Baseball in Green Bay - Green Bay Rockers
- Minyard Spins Five Scoreless Frame, Leading Larks to 12-0 Shutout - Bismarck Larks
- Big Sticks Threaten Comeback, Fall Short in Finale against St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Honkers Earn First Win in Thrilling Fashion - Rochester Honkers
- Honkers Honked Back; Hand Express Third Loss of the Season - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Head into Friday's Home Opener Sweeping Big Sticks - St. Cloud Rox
- Loggers Best the Border Cats 7-4 in Back and Forth Battle - La Crosse Loggers
- Woodchucks Survive Late Green Bay Surge to Sweep Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Hot Tots Offense Outlasts Stingers in 7-4 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Woodchucks Win Home Opener over Defending Champs - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spider Infestation at the Duck Pond - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Swept by Kalamazoo in Two-Game Set; Walk 12 Batters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Aiden Arnett Homers in Mallards Loss to Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Suffer Shutout Loss - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rivets Pitching Staff Shines in Series Split - Rockford Rivets
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