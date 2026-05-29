Woodchucks Win Home Opener over Defending Champs

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are now 3-1 on the 2026 season after an impressive two-game sweep against the Green Bay Rockers. After winning the first game of the series on Wednesday night, the Woodchucks came from behind in the 2026 home opener to secure a 9-5 win.

Wausau's bullpen led the way in protecting the lead late. Brady Wright (Santa Fe CC/Tampa) earned a win in his first appearance of the summer, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and recording three strikeouts. Jack Garvey (New Orleans) threw 1.2 innings of shutout baseball, and 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Reece Clapp (Illinois State) fired a scoreless ninth inning, and now has made three relief appearances without surrendering an earned run this season.

Wausau's bats produced too. Despite being just 1-5, Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto CC) recorded four RBIs, including a critical two-run base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning. Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) had a big day, with a 3-4 performance, which included an RBI and three stolen bases. The outfielder leads the Northwoods League in total stolen bases with eight on the season.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

For the third time in the first four games, Wausau went behind at the start. The Rockers hit a solo home run in the second and added three runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Wausau would get a run back in the bottom of the third, when Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) scored in his season debut thanks to an RBI fielder's choice groundout from Andrew Ramos.

The fourth inning was when Wausau did their biggest damage. The Woodchucks scored five runs, one of them earned, taking advantage of two Green Bay errors in the process. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) and Joey McLaughlin each had RBI singles to help the Woodchucks fight back to take a 6-4 lead.

Green Bay would score a run in the seventh to make it a one-run game, but Wausau added key insurance in the eighth. With the bases loaded Andrew Ramos brought two runs home on a base hit to right field, and Dylan LaPointe (Mercer) earned his first Northwoods League RBI on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the ninth. That would give breathing room to Wausau closer Reece Clapp, who put up a scoreless frame in the ninth to give the Woodchucks the win.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The win secured Wausau's first two-game series sweep of the season, after only managing to sweep the Rockers once last season.

The Woodchucks' infield turned three double plays for the second time this season, after only managing to record three double plays in one game last summer.

The Woodchucks added on two more innings with multiple runs scored tonight, bringing their total to seven different innings with that feat this season.

The Woodchucks are now 4-1 all-time in home openers under Corey Thompson, with two of those wins coming against Green Bay.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks are now 3-1, and remain in a tie for first place, this time with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who won on Thursday night in Madison. Wausau can continue this three game homestand as they host the Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow. The Woodchucks enjoyed great success against tomorrow's opponent last season, notching a 10-2 record against the Rapids Rafters, which included a perfect 6-0 at home.

Tomorrow night, the first 200 fans through the gates will receive a light baton, and there is a pregame performance by the Wausau Academy of Dance. On top of that, it's Firework Friday, as fans will be able to enjoy a classic rock firework show after the game! Fans can find and purchase tickets for every Woodchucks game at Athletic Park this summer exclusively at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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