Honkers Earn First Win in Thrilling Fashion

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. -The Rochester Honkers split their two-game set with the Eau Claire Express, earning their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory Thursday night at Mayo Field.

In a game dominated by pitching, both staffs traded scoreless innings throughout the night in a classic Northwoods League pitchers' duel.

Jácome gave the nod to Minnesota product Riley Leatherman for the start, and the former Mr. Baseball Minnesota looked right at home in his Northwoods League debut just an hour away from where he grew up. Leatherman came out firing, striking out six batters across five scoreless innings.

The Honkers struck first in the bottom of the second inning. After two hit-by-pitches and a single from starting shortstop Brady Errecart, Rochester took an early 1-0 lead.

From there, Eau Claire starter Mason Walker settled in and kept the Honkers quiet offensively. Walker turned in a strong outing, tossing 7.0 innings while striking out eight batters.

Still, Rochester's pitching staff continued to answer the call.

Maclain Roberts delivered a strong relief appearance, working three solid innings while allowing just one run. The Express finally broke through in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 1-1, but the Honkers responded in the bottom half of the inning with what proved to be the game-winning run.

After the game, Honkers manager Jason Jácome praised his pitching staff for stepping up in a big moment.

"They came out there and did what we expected them to do - go out there, throw enough pitches to get through some innings, and eat up a lot of innings," Jácome said. "So we could get our last couple guys in there to shut them down."

The drama peaked in the ninth inning.

Peyton Huff, right handed pitcher out of Upper Iowa University, entered looking to close things out, but after recording two outs, he walked three straight batters to load the bases and force Rochester to make a move to the bullpen.

With the tying run just 90 feet away, Dylan Hesch was called upon in arguably the toughest situation in baseball: bases loaded, two outs, and protecting a one-run lead.

Facing one of the hottest hitters in the Express lineup, Landon Ubrig, Hesch battled to a full count before freezing him with a fastball on the outside corner for strike three to end the game and secure Rochester's first win of the season.

Hesch spoke after the game about what the moment meant to him.

"Honestly, it's super electric. It's been a dream since I was a kid to play in the Northwoods League," Hesch said. "The fact that I get to close a game when it's 2-1, it's pretty awesome."

It was a picture-perfect thriller in Med City as the Honkers earned their first victory of the summer.

Rochester improves to 1-1 on the season and will host the Minot Hot Tots Friday night at 6:35 p.m. to open a two-game home series.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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