MoonDogs Stay Victorious at Home
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs stay victorious on home turf, earning a 4-1 victory over the Willmar Stingers.
This is the third time the MoonDogs have faced off with the Stingers just this week, earning 3 straight wins in their head-to-head matchups.
MoonDogs took an early lead, going up 1-0 in the first inning, and never looked back.
The MoonDogs tacked on another run in the 2nd inning on a wild pitch, bringing their lead to 2-0.
The Stingers responded with a run in the 3rd but were unable to score again.
An RBI from Liam Ebbs (Lafayette College) allowed for two runs to score in the 4th inning, increasing the MoonDog lead to 4-1. This would end up being the final score of the game.
The combined efforts of Krish Gandhi (Belmont University) and Noah Redmon (Indiana Tech) were able to keep the Stingers down to only one run throughout the 9 total innings played.
As Gandhi started on the mound for the MoonDogs, he pitched 5 total innings and averaged 3 strikeouts and 1.80 ERA for the night.
Redmon, Center Point Energy's High Energy Player of the Game, capped off the win for the MoonDogs with 14 total batters faced, 6 strikeouts, and an average of 1.80 ERA for the night.
The MoonDogs are back in action tomorrow, May 30th, in Willmar, MN, against the Stingers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm! shortstop Marcus Semien (NYM).
Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026
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