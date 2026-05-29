Rockers Return Home to Celebrate 20 Years of Northwoods League Baseball in Green Bay

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







The Rockers will look to get back on track after dropping two straight to Wausau in a home-and-home series, putting them at the .500 mark on the season and a 2-2 record. After starting with a 4-0 lead on Wausau, Green Bay allowed a 5-run 4th inning, and never recovered the lead. They now welcome in a fellow 2-2 team, the Madison Mallards. Madison is the 5th game in a streak of 24-straight in-division games for Green Bay. The Mallards, in contrast, never had the lead in last night's affair, as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders put up 16 on Madison.

On the bump, making his Northwoods League debut for the Rockers, is Max Wagar. Wagar, a redshirt sophomore from Medina, Ohio, spent the last two seasons at Bryant and Stratton Community College and earned Pitcher of the Year and 1st Team All-OCCAC this past spring season. Wagar appeared 11 times, going 8-3 with a 3.04 ERA paired with 83 strikeouts. Wagar is now the 3rd Rocker starting pitcher to make his Northwoods League debut in the first five games of the 2026 season.

For Madison, they will turn to Skyler Lhamon, a returner for the Mallards from the 2025 squad. In 6 games last year, he went 1-0, posting a 9.00 ERA, giving up nine runs, eight earned, and striking out nine. The sophomore is also a native of Ohio, growing up in Lima, as tonight will feature two players from the Buckeye State.

The Rockers will feature their first alternate identity of the season, as they bring out their 20th season celebration jerseys, and will be nicknamed the Rockin Booyah Frogs, as an ode to all three former and current team names. The uniforms will be the first of three specialty jerseys used this summer, with two others coming later in the 2026 season.

The Rockers will continue celebrating their 20th anniversary on Saturday, May 30th at Capital Credit Union Park. The celebration will feature a blast from the past as Green Bay honors their former names dating back to the 2007 Northwoods League season. The Bullfrogs, Booyah and Rockers will all be featured on the specialty uniforms. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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