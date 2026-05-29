MoonDogs Suffer Shutout Loss

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN -- The Mankato MoonDogs were shut out by the Bismarck Larks in a 12-0 final on Thursday night. The game remained competitive through the first six innings thanks to a strong outing from starting pitcher Luke Ballantyne. Ballantyne threw 5.0 innings, allowing just 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 6 batters.

The MoonDogs offense collected 6 hits on the night, with Jack Mislan recording the team's lone extra-base hit with a double. Justin Rompre, Liam Ebbs, Anthony Avalos, Peyton Dickens, and Landon Williams also added hits for Mankato.

Bismarck broke the game open in the seventh inning, scoring 10 runs to extend their lead. Logan Aguilar, Ricardo Aponte, and Joey Canzoni each drove in 3 runs for the Larks.

The MoonDogs will look to bounce back on May 29th when they face the Willmar Stingers for the third time this week.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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