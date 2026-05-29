Chinooks Swept by Kalamazoo in Two-Game Set; Walk 12 Batters

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Kalamazoo, Mi.- In attempts to salvage a two-game set, the Lakeshore Chinooks took on the Kalamazoo Growlers on Thursday, May 28th. Carter Kutz made the start for the Chinooks, his first of the season.

For the first time in a game this season, the Chinooks got on the board first with two first-inning runs. The runs came with two outs, as a Sam Meidenbauer 2-run double gave the Chinooks a 2-0 lead.

Later, in the third inning, the Chinooks extended their lead 3-0 off a Kayden Berenz single that resulted in an error that scored Kutz. Unfortunately for the Chinooks, that would be the last time they scored on the day.

From the bottom of the fourth inning to the conclusion of the game, Kalamazoo scored eight unanswered runs to get the win 8-3.

Despite the Chinooks and the Growlers both having seven hits, the Growlers offense was fueled by their 12 walks drawn. After the third inning, the Chinooks collected just two hits with four runners left on base.

Having played four straight games on the road to kick off their season, the Chinooks will host their home opener tomorrow, on May 29 at 6:35 pm CDT against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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