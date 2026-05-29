Lakeshore Chinooks Home Opener Preview
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi. - The Lakeshore Chinooks are back in Wisconsin for their home opener tonight versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Fond du Lac is 3-1 to start the season, while the Chinooks are 1-3 and losers of three straight.
For their home opener, the Chinooks made numerous changes to their starting lineup. Vanderbilt products center fielder Cade Sears, second baseman Carson Quillen and catcher Aukai Kea are making their Chinooks debut and will bat 1-3 in the order.
Kea hit three home runs in just 16 plate appearances for Vanderbilt this past season, and will add additional power to a Chinooks squad that is tied for third in home runs through four games.
Additional debuts include Fresno State's Owen Faust who will start at shortstop and hit sixth, and Northern Kentucky's Jake Altman at first base, hitting eighth.
Bubba Heidler, who started the first four games of the season at shortstop, will move to third base.
The starting pitcher for the Chinooks tonight is Jackson Kobylarczyk. Kobylarczyk was the starting pitcher for the Chinook's season opener on May 25 versus the Richmond Flying Mummies.
In 3.2 innings pitched, Kobylarczyk allowed 2 earned runs on three hits, while striking out four batters.
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