Stingers Fall Behind Early in Road Loss to MoonDogs

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Mankato, Minn. - Quality pitching from a pair of Mankato MoonDogs (4-1) hurlers got the best of the Willmar Stingers (1-4) in a 4-1 loss Friday night at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs struck quickly with one run each in the first and second innings. Camden Bates crossed the plate in the opening inning on a groundout by Jack Mislan, then Lucas Bruhl scored in the second on a wild pitch t0 extend the lead, 2-0.

Willmar broke through to score its first run of the game in the top of the third after placing runners in scoring position both of the team's first two turns at the plate. Charlie Schau led off with a walk and advanced to second on a stolen base before coming around on a Brooks Wright double to center field.

Joe Trenerry got the starting nod on the mound for the Stingers, going three innings in his season debut. He allowed four hits with two earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

Mankato extended its advantage with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as Max Senesac and Max Charles both came around on an error to go up by three.

Krish Gandhi recorded five innings in his first outing of the year for the MoonDogs, allowing five hits with one walk and three punchouts.

Noah Redmon took the ball in relief for Mankato and went the rest of the way, throwing four scoreless innings and allowing three hits while fanning six batters to seal the victory.

Brooks Wright was the Les Schwab Player of the Game for Willmar after going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and recording the team's lone run batted in.

The Stingers will look to record their second win of the year Saturday when they return to Bill Taunton Stadium for another matchup with the MoonDogs on Miles 4 Mentors "Miles for Mental Health Night."

The game will feature mental health education with prizes from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a kids fun run as part of a mental health awareness initiative presented by Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services, Kandi Dental Center and Bernick's. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with fireworks following the game.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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