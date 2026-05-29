Rox Head into Friday's Home Opener Sweeping Big Sticks

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (3-1) stand tied for first place in the Great Plains West after completing a sweep of the Badlands Big Sticks (1-3) ahead of the home opener at Joe Faber Field on Friday.

The Rox first found the scoreboard in the third inning, and it would start a three-inning scoring streak. Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) recorded his 5th RBI of the season in the top of the third inning to put the game at a 3-1 deficit for the Rox.

In the top of the fourth, Tyler Holland (University of Arkansas) laced the baseball into left field for his second double of the day. Two runs would score in the inning after Holland's double, tying the game at 3-3.

In the fifth, the Rox used a balance of power at the plate and stealing bases to score three runs. Holland picked up his third hit of the contest and later scored the sixth run of the ballgame for St. Cloud to give the Rox a 6-3 advantage over the Big Sticks.

Eli Campbell (American River CC) played an incredible game behind the plate, catching multiple runners stealing and making a spectacular diving catch in the seventh inning.

Campbell helped the pitching staff hold Badlands scoreless after the second inning to eventually win the game 6-3.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tyler Holland.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29, at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. Former Minnesota Twins catcher and 1991 World Series Champion Brian Harper will toss out the ceremonial first-pitch and be available for pictures and autographs starting when the gates open at 6:05 PM. For more information about this release and everything Rox, including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3. To bid on jerseys, click here.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026

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