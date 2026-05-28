Rox Rally to Defeat Badlands 8-5

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger on the base paths

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox outfielder Nolan Geislinger on the base paths(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (2-1) found magic in the ninth inning to take down the Badlands Big Sticks (1-2) 8-5 in an instant classic.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, the Rox found a spark with their bats. Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) stepped up to the plate and hit his second home run of the season in just as many days. After Akin's solo shot, Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) recorded a double and was later brought home on a Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC / Oregon) RBI single to pull the deficit down to 3-2.

On the mound, starter Ethan Polumbo (American River CC) delivered the longest outing of the season for St. Cloud so far, tossing 5.1 innings. Lucas Harrington (Northwestern State University) also showed out, holding Badlands scoreless in his time on the mound with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

With a runner on first in the sixth inning, Geislinger went to bat and found right-centerfield grass to tie the game at three apiece. He brought Pelechowicz home once again, this time on the first triple of the season for the Rox.

Needing another rally, Cole Decker (Indiana University) joined Akin at the Home Run party in the seventh inning with a solo shot of his own to bring the game back within one at 5-4.

Yet again, the Rox bats delivered when needed. In the top of the seventh inning, Justin Lang (University of Memphis) put together an RBI single to bring home Pelechowicz and even the game at 5-5.

In the ninth inning, the Rox would break the tie for good. With the bases loaded, Geislinger recorded his fourth hit of the contest to bring home two runs. St. Cloud tacked on one more run before Adam Trevino (McMurry University) closed the door on the mound to seal the 8-5 victory.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Nolan Geislinger.

The Rox close out the road trip and play game two of the series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Thursday, May 28th, at 7:35 p.m Central.

The Rox home opener is on Friday, May 29, at 7:05 PM. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. Former Minnesota Twins catcher and 1991 World Series Champion Brian Harper will toss out the ceremonial first-pitch and be available for pictures and autographs starting when the gates open at 6:05 PM. For more information about this release and everything Rox, including ticket plans and group options, please visit stcloudrox.com or call (320) 240-9798.

The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that promote Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear them on Wednesday, June 3, with 100% of all Net proceeds benefiting Ellison Center in support of Mental Health. The jersey auction will conclude at 9 PM (CST) on June 3. To bid on jerseys, click here.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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