Rox Reading Program Reaches Nearly 20,000 Students in 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Reading Program, which encourages students to read outside of the classroom, achieved yet another successful year with over 19,700 students from 59 area elementary schools taking part that involved 909 classrooms in 32 different cities throughout the Central Minnesota region.

Teaming up with Magnifi Financial for the 15th consecutive year, the Rox Reading Program has had over 177,000 students participate in the program since 2012. There are incentives for the students, teachers, and the schools that participate in the four-week program during the months of April and May.

"The Reading Program continues to encourage thousands of children to read beyond the classroom, and throughout the years we've seen it foster a genuine love of reading among students in our community," said Scott Schreiner, Managing Partner of the St. Cloud Rox. "The success of the program is the result of a collective effort from students, Rox staff, teachers, parents, support staff, and school administrators. We're also incredibly grateful for Magnifi Financial, whose partnership with the Rox Reading Program has been instrumental since day one."

"We're proud to continue supporting the Rox Reading Program and helping inspire students across Central Minnesota to discover a love for reading," said Gary Meyer, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at Magnifi Financial.

Magnifi Financial proudly supports the Reading Program and offers incentives for participating students and teachers. Each student who completes the program receives two Rox tickets and over 2,700 participants receive a Rox drawstring bag to help carry their books. Three lucky students who complete their weekly reading goals will receive $250 towards a Magnifi Financial savings account. Magnifi Financial also provides three $250 Visa Gift Cards to help teachers buy new classroom books, plus a $1,000 cash prize for one school to upgrade their library programs, equipment, and supplies.

The Rox home opener is May 29th at 7:05 PM versus the Bismarck Larks. There will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule, ticket information and to download the schedule to your phone, visit stcloudrox.com

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







Northwoods League Stories from May 13, 2026

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