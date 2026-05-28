Flying Mummies Back in Action Thursday Morning against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks
Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (1-2) take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (3-0) for the second time in two days Thursday morning following Wednesday's 12-4 loss.
A 4-4 ballgame after the teams traded runs across the second and fourth innings, and stalemated in the fifth and sixth, Battle Creek pulled ahead with three runs in the seventh, and six more in the eighth. Richmond would respond with two runs in the top of the ninth.
The Mummies were led offensively by DH Eli Bennett, who went 3-4 with two doubles, while 3B Landen Fry added two hits of his own and drove in two runs. Fry and 1B Ashton Seymore extended their early hitting streaks to three games to begin the season.
New faces continue to take the mound for the Flying Mummies, as Central Christian College junior right-hander Nick Julian gets the start. Julian went 5-3 in 14 appearances for the Tigers in 2026 with a 4.84 ERA. Meanwhile, Richmond's batters will face Battle Creek's own junior righty Ben Kochany, who posted a 2-0 record and 2.20 ERA in 12 games for Michigan State this past season.
Battle Creek maintains its lead in the Great Lakes East Division, while Richmond sits in a four-way tie for third.
First pitch from MCCU Field is scheduled for 11:05 AM EST. A live-stream for fans is available on FloSports.
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