Mallards Erase Early Deficit, Take Down Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (2-1) stormed back from an early deficit to defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (2-1) 7-2 on Wednesday night.
The Dock Spiders struck first in the bottom of the opening inning. Kane Wilson (Iowa Western Community College) hit an RBI single to give Fond du Lac a 1-0 advantage. Another run crossed the plate later in the frame on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 2-0.
After being silenced through the first four innings, the Mallards' offense woke up in the fifth. Griffin Rardin (Shelton State Community College) raced home on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 2-1. Moments later, Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) lifted a sacrifice fly that plated two runs, highlighted by Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) aggressively scoring all the way from second base.
Madison kept the pressure on in the sixth inning. Yaucher and Jack Gold (Pomona-Pitzer) each delivered RBI singles, as the Mallards exploded for four more runs in the frame to grab a commanding 7-2 lead.
The Madison bullpen was dominant in preserving the advantage. Reed Adler (Northeast Iowa Community College), Talan Holiday (University of North Carolina), and Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) combined for five scoreless innings out of the bullpen, shutting down the Dock Spiders after the first inning.
Adler earned the win in relief for the Mallards, while Billy Gregory (Grand Canyon University) was tagged with the loss for Fond du Lac.
The Mallards return home to Warner Park on Thursday for a rematch against the Dock Spiders, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026
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