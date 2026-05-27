Mallards Defeat Wausau Woodchucks for First Win of 2026

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - A four-run first inning and stellar pitching helped lead the Madison Mallards (1-1) to their first victory of the 2026 season on Tuesday night at Warner Park against the Wausau Woodchucks (1-1).

The Mallards wasted no time jumping ahead in the opening frame. Madison plated the game's first run on a Wausau error before Jack Gold (Pomona-Pitzer) launched a three-run home run to right field giving the Mallards an early 4-0 advantage.

On the mound, Kyle Lane (Harding University) turned in a tremendous performance for Madison. The right-hander allowed just one unearned run across five strong innings while striking out five and walking one.

After the Woodchucks broke through with a run in the top of the fourth inning, the Mallards answered immediately. Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State) ripped an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 5-1. Madison added another run in the fifth on an Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) sacrifice fly to make it 6-1.

The Mallards continued to add on in the sixth inning, scoring two more runs to build an 8-1 lead. Wausau pushed across a pair of late runs, but Madison's bullpen closed the door to secure the team's first win of the summer.

Gold led the offensive charge with a home run and two doubles. Alonso, Cole Crafton (University of Illinois), and Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) each added two-hit performances in the victory.

Lane earned his first win of the season for Madison, while Aiden Goodwin (Snead State Community College) was charged with the loss for Wausau.

The Mallards will travel to Fond du Lac on Wednesday night to face the Dock Spiders, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park on Thursday for a rematch against Fond du Lac at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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