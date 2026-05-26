Madison Mallards Drop Opening Day Matchup to Wausau Woodchucks

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - A seven-run fourth inning powered the Wausau Woodchucks (1-0) to an Opening Day victory over the Madison Mallards (0-1) on Monday afternoon at Warner Park.

The Mallards struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) delivered an RBI single to score Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) and give Madison a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) hit an RBI single of his own to extend the advantage to 2-0.

The score remained unchanged until the fourth inning, when Wausau erupted offensively. Caleb Karll (University of Montevallo) tied the game at two with a two-run single before Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto North Community College) followed with an RBI single to put the Woodchucks ahead 3-2. Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State University) and Ryan Chase (Santa Fe College) each added two-run hits as Wausau plated seven runs in the frame.

Madison still found success at the plate despite the loss. Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) collected four hits, while the Mallards totaled 11 as a team. However, Madison stranded 13 runners on base, including seven between the fifth and seventh innings. The Mallards added another run in the seventh on a wild pitch, but the Woodchucks maintained control the rest of the way to secure an 8-3 win.

Logan Waldschmidt (University of New Orleans) earned the win for Wausau, picking up his first victory of the season. Ckyler Tengler (Arkansas State University) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards and Woodchucks will meet again Tuesday night at Warner Park to wrap up the season-opening two-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







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