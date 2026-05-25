Mott-Regent Student Named May Kid of the Month

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







As the Larks bring the 2026 Kid of the Month program to a close, we are proud to recognize Mott-Regent fourth grader Caleb Meckle as the May Kid of the Month.

His teacher at Mott-Regent Elementary School, Tracey Johnson, says he is a great student who is always looking to help others and encourages his classmates to do the same.

"He's the kind of kid that makes a teacher happy to be a teacher," Johnson said. "He's very honest and mature. He always listens and seemed interested in everything I had to say. He's really bright and a great worker."

Caleb adds his own words of wisdom in class and never complains about already knowing the topic. Academically, he excels, as well. He finished in second place in the math meet.

"He was a great mathlete and easy to coach," Johnson said. "I could tell him one time and he caught on. We had early morning practices and he didn't miss one. He was always there ready to go with a good spirit."

Johnson said he always lights up when he talks about his younger sister. Caleb watches her at the movie theater and spends a lot of time with her.

"He volunteers to work concessions at sporting events," his mom said. Caleb volunteers several times a month at the local movie theatre, as well, where he helps with concessions and ticket sales.

Caleb is also heavily involved in extracurricular activities. Playing basketball for the Mott-Regent Wildfire, he does static exhibits for 4-H and he used to play baseball. He said he played all over the diamond but his favorite position was catcher.

"He can be anything he wants to be when he grows up," Johnson said. "He has a lot of potential. [His classmates] voted him to be the most likely to work for NASA."

Caleb will receive four free tickets to the Larks' Kid of the Year game on Monday, June 1st, along with a customized jersey, on-field recognition, and a chance to win a $1,000 College SAVE account scholarship from MDU Resources Group.

You can join us for the Kid of the Year Game and STEM Night on Monday, June 1! MDU Resources Group and North Dakota's Gateway to Science are joining forces with the Larks to turn the Fun Zone into a free STEM Expo!







Northwoods League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.