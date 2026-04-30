Installation Begins on "Light Wings" Art Project at Warner Park

Published on April 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Fabrication and installation of "Light Wings," an art project featuring over 42,000 pieces of fabric hanging from a net that will cover about 80% of the seating at the Duck Pond, is in full swing, and on schedule for a mid-May completion. Light Wings has been made possible thanks to the support of Bank CMG.

The colorful project will improve shade for fans at every game this summer. Created by Adrian Pereyra, a Madison-based industrial designer and the founder of Peredesign, his team of artists and volunteers has been working around the clock on site to get the massive project ready to fly. Today around 1:00, the first test section of the project will take flight.

The finished project will also include a light display for night games.

Fans can experience "Light Wings" for the first time on Monday, May 25th at 4:05pm for the Mallards home opener as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks.

Stay tuned to Mallards and Night Mares social media accounts for updates. If you have any further questions, please contact the Mallards front office at info@mallardsbaseball.com or 608-246-4277.







Northwoods League Stories from April 30, 2026

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