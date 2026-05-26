Woodchucks Pick up Excellent Opening Day Win against Madison

Published on May 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MADISON, WI - In six of the last seven seasons, the eventual Northwoods League Champion has picked up a win on Opening Day. If that trend holds this summer, the Woodchucks would be in good shape.

After only winning once at Warner Park last season, the Woodchucks opened up the 2026 season with an impressive 8-3 win over the Madison Mallards. It's just the second time in the last nine years that the Woodchucks have won in their first trip to the state capital, and it improves Wausau's record to 3-1 under Corey Thompson on Opening Day.

Wausau threatened in the opening innings, but couldn't force a run across the plate. Instead, it was Madison who scored first, with two runs crossing the plate for the Mallards in the second.

The Woodchucks, however, kept knocking, and the door opened in a big way in the fourth. With the bases loaded, former Madison Mallard Caleb Karll (Montevallo) laced a double down the left field line. That brought in two runs to tie the game. Then, the Woodchucks took the lead after Andrew Ramos (San Jacinto College) put a ball in play that forced a Madison error.

The next batter, Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State), punched one down the right field line to score two more runs. Ryan Chase (Santa Fe College/Kansas) then recorded his second hit, a two-RBI double, to add onto the big inning. In total, the Woodchucks scored seven to take a five run lead in the blink of an eye. The seven-run frame for Wausau marked the most runs for the Woodchucks in a single inning on Opening Day since at least 2009.

Starting pitcher Tyson Potts (Central Michigan) began his second year in Wausau with a solid outing. The right-hander dealt 4.1 innings, striking out two and allowing just two earned runs. When Potts got into a bases loaded jam, he made way for reliever Jack Garvey (New Orleans), who struck out back-to-back hitters in the fifth to maintain Wausau's lead.

Other Wausau arms made the difference as well. Both Logan Waldschmidt (New Orleans) and Jackson King (McHenry CC/Central Michigan) were also productive in their first appearances of the season. Wausau's bullpen combined for seven total strikeouts to keep the Mallards at bay.

The sides would trade runs late. After Madison scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, Wausau restored its five run lead in the eighth off an RBI single from Ryan Chase. Then, in the ninth, 2025 all-star selection Reece Clapp (Illinois State) came in to get the final out when the Mallards had the bases loaded. The Woodchuck closer struck out the final hitter, earning his first save of the summer

After having the best offense in the Northwoods League last season, Wausau's bats did not disappoint in the first game of 2026. The Woodchucks tallied nine hits, spread out amongst seven different players in Wausau's batting order. The defense also came to play, as Wausau turned three double plays to get out of tough situations, which tied last year's season high. That contributed to Madison stranding 13 runners on base, which played a big part in Wausau's win.

The Woodchucks start the season 1-0, and will have a share of the top spot in the Great Lakes standings at the end of the night. Wausau will be back in Madison tomorrow to complete their two-game set with the Mallards to open the season. First pitch at Warner Park is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Wausau will play at Athletic Park for the first time on Thursday, June 28, when the Woodchucks host the defending Northwoods League champions, Green Bay, in the 2026 Home Opener. Tickets for every game at Athletic Park for the 2026 season are available online at woodchucks.com.







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