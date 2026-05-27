MoonDogs Hammer Willmar Again, Win 10-0

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs continued their dominant start to the 2026 season Tuesday night, May 26th, shutting out the Willmar Stingers for the second straight game in a 10-0 victory at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs wasted no time offensively, gaining five runs in the first inning and another five runs in the second to take control early. Mankato kept a good eye at the plate, drawing nine walks and also delivering pressure against the Stingers' defense.

Nicholas Robb (Grand Canyon University) earned the win in his MoonDogs debut, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out six. John Iacono (Biola University) closed out the game with 2.1 scoreless innings and four strikeouts to complete the combined four-hit shutout.

Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) led with a perfect 2-for-2 performance at the plate, scoring twice and collecting two doubles. Cole Clark (UC Irvine) had a two-RBI double, while Peyton Dickens (University of Houston), Lucas Bruhl (North Iowa Area CC), and Noah Libed (Grossmont CC) each recorded two RBIs.

Through the first two games of the season, the MoonDogs have outscored the Stingers 26-0.

Mankato's pitching staff has started the season with 18 consecutive scoreless innings while limiting Willmar to just eight total hits across the two-game series.

The MoonDogs are headed to Bismarck, ND, looking to defeat the Larks on May 27th.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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