MoonDogs Top Willmar in Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs win their home opener against the Willmar Stingers in a 16-0 final score!

The MoonDogs started off strong, scoring 4 runs in just the first inning. On one of these runs, Carson Schmidt (University of Nebraska) was able to score off of a balk pitch.

They continued their dominance in the second inning, scoring another 2 runs.

Sam Stockman (University of St. Thomas) was deemed the Center Point Energy's High Energy Player of the game, with 6 innings pitched, 5 total strikeouts, and 28 batters faced.

Camden Bates (Grand Canyon University) hit a home run in the bottom of the 4th to further the lead to 9 runs.

Wade Thewes (Wittenberg University) took over the mound to pitch an immaculate inning in the top of the 7th!

Liam Ebbs (Lafayette College) hit a home run to score 2 more runs in the top of the 8th!

Nick Johnson (Minnesota State University, Mankato) and Ryan Dilger (Chandler-Gilbert CC) concluded pitching for the final two innings, sustaining the shutout score for the Stingers.

The MoonDogs will face off again with the Stingers tomorrow, May 26th, at ISG Field. First pitch is at 6:35pm!







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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