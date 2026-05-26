Late-Inning Chances Squandered as Growlers Fall to Pit Spitters

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (1-1) failed to pull through with late chances falling to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (1-1) in the second game of the 131 Rivalry Series. The first inning would see both teams secure a sacrifice fly, and ending the first inning tied up at 1-1. Jack Crittendon and Jake Ickes would settle down from there, with Crittendon getting through six innings of one run ball and Ickes getting through the third. In the fifth, Connor Kelly would give up a single to Nick Frontino, giving the Growlers a 2-1 lead.

Following Crittendon's departure, the Pit Spitters would jump on the Kalamazoo bullpen for four runs in the seventh, punctuated by Ethan Guerra smacking a bases-loaded single through the right side with the seventh ending 5-2. The top of the eighth would see two more Pit Spitter runs come across following an E1 that would've ended the inning.

The 7-2 deficit would be immediately put in danger with Kalamazoo loading the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the eighth. Three runs would score, making the score 7-5 but the Growlers would strand the bases loaded still down two.

Preston Cosby would sit Traverse City down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth bringing the Kalamazoo offense up down two. Peter Heintz would leadoff the inning with a single before a pair of outs would put the game on the rocks. Hutson Chance would walk and Charlie Wortham would be plunked, loading the bases with the game on the line. Pit Spitter closer Sam Pollack would force a flyout ending things at 7-5 in a Pit Spitter win.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to add more runs throughout the afternoon, but ultimately the Growlers' late inning struggles would haunt them the most. Kalamazoo is back in action Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. facing the Lakeshore Chinooks.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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