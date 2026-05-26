Richmond Flying Mummies Owners Bringing Napoleon Dynamite Live to Richmond on June 11

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







Richmond, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies are excited to announce that team owners Jon Gries, Jon Heder, and Efren Ramirez will be making a special trip to Richmond on Thursday, June 11 for an unforgettable community event centered around one of the most beloved comedy films of all time.

In partnership with the Richmond Art Museum, the trio will present Napoleon Dynamite Live! at McGuire Hall, giving fans a chance to experience the cult classic in a completely different way. The evening will feature a screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a live, interactive discussion with the cast, sharing stories from behind the scenes, memories from filming, audience interaction, and more.

The celebration then heads to Historic Don McBride Stadium as the Richmond Flying Mummies host Napoleon Dynamite Night, where Gries, Heder, and Ramirez will make appearances throughout the evening and take part in special game entertainment.

As part of the night, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive "Vote for Wilbur" t-shirt giveaway, inspired by the iconic campaign moments from Napoleon Dynamite and reimagined with the Flying Mummies' own mascot, Wilbur.

Fans attending Napoleon Dynamite Night can also look forward to:

- Autograph opportunities with Jon Gries, Jon Heder, and Efren Ramirez

- Special pregame appearances and fan interactions

- On-field games and themed in-between inning entertainment featuring the cast

- Photo opportunities throughout the night

- Exclusive movie-inspired moments and surprises

- A one-of-a-kind baseball experience blending comedy, nostalgia, and Flying Mummies baseball

"This is exactly the type of event we want Richmond Flying Mummies baseball to become known for," said Trevor Amerson, General Manager of the Richmond Flying Mummies. "We want every game to feel bigger than baseball, and bringing our ownership group to Richmond for a community event and then having them join us at the ballpark creates an experience fans simply cannot get anywhere else."

Tickets for Napoleon Dynamite Live! at McGuire Hall and Napoleon Dynamite Night at Historic Don McBride Stadium on June 11 are available now at mummiesbaseball.com. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, especially with only 500 "Vote for Wilbur" shirts available.

Additional event details, schedules, autograph information, and themed activities will be announced closer to the event date.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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