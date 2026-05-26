Kingfish Drop Opening Night Contest at Rockford

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Kenosha Kingfish opened the 2026 Northwoods League season with an early offensive push, but Rockford answered throughout the night as the Rivets handed Kenosha an 8-6 loss Monday at Rockford Stadium.

Kenosha held leads of 2-0 and 6-4, but Rockford scored in four of the final seven innings and used a late solo home run from Jackson Forbes to create separation. The Kingfish finished with six runs on seven hits, while the Rivets tallied eight runs on nine hits.

The Kingfish struck first in the second inning after J.R. Nelson and Jackson Brewer reached to begin the frame. Luke Landrus moved the runners over before Will Twomey brought home Nelson, and Nolan Jaworowski later drove in Landrus to give Kenosha a 2-0 lead.

Rockford answered immediately in the bottom half. Colin McCormick delivered the biggest swing of the inning with a bases-clearing triple to center, putting the Rivets in front 3-2. Rockford added another run in the third to extend the lead to 4-2.

Kenosha responded with its biggest inning of the night in the fourth. Brewer and Landrus reached ahead of Jaworowski, who drove in Brewer with a single to left. Brendan Fritch followed later in the inning with a three-run home run to left, bringing in Landrus and Jaworowski to give the Kingfish a 6-4 advantage.

Fritch finished 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, a walk and a stolen base in his Kingfish debut. Landrus went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two stolen bases, while Ethan Moore added a 2-for-4 night at the plate.

The Rivets tied the game in the fifth with two runs, then took the lead for good in the sixth on an RBI single from Bryce Nevils. Forbes added insurance in the eighth with a solo home run to right field, his third hit of the night.

Jackson Sobel started for Kenosha and worked 2.2 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits with four strikeouts. Trent Kulig took the loss after allowing two runs across 2.1 innings, while Jackson Prentice closed the game with three innings out of the bullpen and struck out four.

Rockford's bullpen held Kenosha scoreless over the final five innings. Caden Vogt earned the win with two shutout innings and four strikeouts, while Ben Buehring picked up the save with a clean ninth.

The Kingfish will be back in Rockford on Tuesday night to conclude the two-game road set and look to earn a split. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT. Right-hander Evan Cooke, a junior from Marian University in Indiana, is expected to get the start.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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