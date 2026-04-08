Kingfish Unveil Kenosha Keepers Alternate Identity

Published on April 8, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish have unveiled their alternate identity for the 2026 season - the Kenosha Keepers. The brand is an ode to our local, historic lighthouses and brave their keepers on our Great Lakes shores. The main logo features a red lightouse like the one in Kenosha Harbor that also resembles a baseball bat.

The vision for the identity was executed by graphic designer Tony Horning from Chanhassen, MN. Merchandise is available for purchase inside the team store inside Historic Simmons Field or online.

The alternate identity will debut on Saturday, July 25th at 6:35 PM and will include a Southport Lighthouse replica giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Culver's. The on-field jerseys will be available for bidding in an online auction. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to the Kenosha History Center to help continue to preserve our local maritime history.







Northwoods League Stories from April 8, 2026

Kingfish Unveil Kenosha Keepers Alternate Identity - Kenosha Kingfish

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