Rox Rally Late to Take Down Larks in Opener, 6-5

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Bismarck, North Dakota - Owen Estabrook's two RBI double helped propel the St. Cloud Rox (1-0) to a come from behind 6-5 victory over the Bismarck Larks (0-1) on Monday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

St. Cloud struck first in the top of the second with Ethan Loffer on the mound for Bismarck. Jackson Akin doubled and advanced to third on a groundout by Estabrook. Chris Tavarez flew out, helping score Akin from third, giving the Rox an early 1-0 lead.

The Larks responded in the bottom of the second facing the St. Cloud starter Hunter Poe. Ricardo Aponte singled and Noah Caceres doubled, putting runners at second and third. Jordan Carter roped a double down the line, plating both runs, and giving Bismarck the lead, 2-1.

In the top of the third The Rox took the lead with Loffer still on the bump. Tanner Recchio singled and swiped second, advancing to third on a throwing error from Aponte. Nolan Geislinger singled, scoring Recchio from third and tying the game. Cole Decker walked, advancing Geislinger and Brandon Pelechowicz flew out to center, moving Geislinger to third. With runners on the corners a double steal allowed Geislinger to score home, putting St. Cloud ahead 3-2.

Bismarck once again answered in the bottom of the third with Poe still on the hill. Kaden Johnson singled and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. Logan Aguilar flew out to left advancing Johnson to third, and Jackson Crider lifted a sacrifice fly, tying the game, 3-3.

After a scoreless top of the fourth, the Larks regained the lead in the bottom half of the frame still facing Poe. Aponte singled, and Carter muscled a double, placing runners at second and third. Aponte came across to score on a ground out by Jake Ottensmeier and pushed Bismarck in front 4-3.

St. Cloud knotted things up in the top of the sixth facing Breylynn Courtney. Carter Jorissen and Akin walked, putting runners at first and second. Estabrook grounded in a fielder's choice at second, placing runners at the corners. Tavarez lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Jorissen and evening the contest, 4-4.

The Rox regained the lead in the top of the seventh while facing Courtney. Jorissen worked a walk and Akin followed it up with a walk against reliever Nate Fisher, placing runners at first and second. Estabrook followed with a bases-clearing double, giving St. Cloud a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth Bismarck tightened the contest against Rox reliever Adam Trevino. Noah Canzoni socked a triple into left and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Johnson. Trevino would settle in from there, retiring the final two batters and ceiling the victory for St. Cloud, 6-5.

Ethan Felling (1-0) earned the victory after spinning 2.2 scoreless frames, walking one and sitting down four. Fisher (0-1) receives the loss after surrendering one run on one hit with one walk while failing to record an out. Trevino (1) earned the save after tossing 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and one earned run, and fanning one. Bismarck and St. Cloud will gear up for game two of the two game series tomorrow at 6:35 CDT at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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