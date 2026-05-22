Opening Their Doors: The Heart of the Larks Host Family Program

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







For the Schirado family, joining the Bismarck Larks Host Family program started with a simple, meaningful moment. After their daughter participated as a "Baby Bird" during a game, the idea of hosting a player came naturally. "We talked about how fun it would be to host a player and what an experience it would be," they said. "We weren't sure what it all entailed, but we had the extra space and figured we would give it a shot." That leap of faith turned into something lasting, they are now in their third year as a host family.

What they expected was to provide a place to stay. What they didn't expect was how quickly players would become part of their lives. "I was surprised at how even for a few months, the players become a part of your life and someone to stay in contact with," they shared. That bond formed almost instantly with their first player. "He came in and ate supper with us, then our son helped him carry all of his stuff to his room." From that moment on, he wasn't just a guest, he was family.

While fans see players under the lights, the Schirados see what happens behind the scenes. "They don't see the laughter and hardships of the players," they explained. "We get to share the joys and trials in their lives." At home, players are learning to cook, laundry, fixing cars and spending time with kids who look up to them. Late nights often turn into meaningful conversations. "We've spent many nights staying up late talking to them about the game and about life."

Feeding collegiate athletes has also been an experience. "We have learned that athletes always seem to be hungry," they exclaimed. During one stretch hosting two players, "I think I made chicken alfredo five times!" Those meals, along with movie nights and backyard baseball games, have become cherished traditions. One favorite memory stands out: "Our son had his first year of t-ball, and our player got to come to one of his games. We all went out for supper after, that was something that was talked about for a while in our family."

The relationships built over the summer don't fade when the season ends. "We always check in to see how they are doing," they said. One player became especially close. "We had him for part of two summers and have become close with his family, we even got to see him play college ball a couple of times."

For the Schirado family, hosting is about more than providing a place to stay. "They just need somewhere they can call home and relax," they explained. In return, the experience has given their family a deeper sense of connection. "Every game we attend, we feel like we are a part of something bigger."

Their advice to others is simple: "Just try it. If you don't like it, you don't have to do it again. But give them one summer, and you will make memories of a lifetime."







Northwoods League Stories from May 22, 2026

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