Welcome to a New Era at Honor Credit Union Stadium

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







While the crack of the bat has been missing since last August, the heartbeat of this stadium never stopped.

A baseball "offseason" is anything but quiet. It is a season of tireless preparation, and before we throw the first pitch I want to say thank you.

This opening day is possible because of the people who fuel our engine: our dedicated front office and staff, our hardworking interns, our corporate partners, our host families and the best fans in the nation.

You are the backbone of Growlers baseball, and we couldn't do this without you.

An Offseason of Transformation

We are thrilled to welcome you to the newly named Honor Credit Union Stadium.

This partnership is about more than just a sign on the gate; it's a shared commitment to improving the quality of life here in Southwest Michigan through more events, better facilities, and initiatives that reach far beyond the diamond.

The Commitment of the city of Kalamazoo: Thanks to the city's investment, you'll be sitting in one of 1,100 brand-new Interkal seats behind state-of-the-art safety netting.

The RF Corner Club: We are currently in the midst of our largest renovation ever. It's a work in progress, and while there's some construction happening as the season kicks off, this space is going to be a game-changer for the fan experience.

The Team: Our roster is hungry, gritty, and ready to compete for a championship.

The Promotions: Our front office spent the entire offseason planning drone shows and fireworks nights, K-Pop Night, Cecil Fielder Night and so many more. We can't wait to put on the show.

The Event: We are pumped to take on the largest special event in our organization's history: Kalapalooza. This massive festival combines our two largest festivals into one big end of the summer party.

Looking Beyond the Final Out

There is a lot of "new" this year-new seats, new partners, and new sights. But the one thing that never changes is the support of this community and our fans.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Pardon our dust as we grow, keep your eyes on the scoreboard, and let's make some memories.







Northwoods League Stories from May 22, 2026

Welcome to a New Era at Honor Credit Union Stadium - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.