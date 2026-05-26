Pit Spitters' Big 7th Inning Fuels First Win of 2026 Season

Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Facing the possibility of an opening series sweep, the Traverse City Pit Spitters trailed the Kalamazoo Growlers 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning at Honor Credit Union Stadium. Then came the breakthrough.

Behind a clutch two-out hit from Ethan Guerra and a four-run seventh inning, Traverse City grabbed a 5-2 lead and held on late, stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to secure its first victory of the 2026 season, 7-5.

The Pit Spitters jumped in front for the first time this season in the opening inning, using small ball to manufacture an early run. Wyatt Epple laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Caleb Mallory drove in Sam Kaczmarek with a sacrifice fly to give Traverse City a 1-0 lead.

Kalamazoo answered in the bottom half, tying the game at 1-1.

Both starting pitchers settled in from there. Right-hander Jack Ickes worked three strong innings for Traverse City, keeping the Growlers out of the hit column while striking out two, walking three, and allowing one earned run. Kalamazoo starter Jack Crittendon countered with six innings of two-hit baseball.

With the Growlers leading 2-1 after scoring on three hits in the fifth, the Pit Spitters loaded the bases on walks in the seventh. Guerra then delivered his first hit of the summer, lining a two-out, two-run single to give Traverse City the lead. The Pit Spitters added another run in the frame, taking advantage of five walks issued by the Growlers across three different pitchers. By the end of the inning, Traverse City had turned a one-run deficit into a 5-2 advantage.

Kade Johnson earned the win for the Pit Spitters. Connor Kelly also worked out of the bullpen, while Sam Pollack finished the game on the mound.

Traverse City added its final two runs in the eighth, both unearned, after a throwing error allowed Peyton Ryback and Nathan Webb to score after both reached on walks.

Kalamazoo battled back in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs to trim the deficit. The Growlers later brought the potential winning run to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, but the Pit Spitters stood tall to close out the victory.

The Pit Spitters finished with three hits -- from Guerra, Kaczmarek, and Cody Freitas --

fewer than their total in Monday's opener and fewer than Kalamazoo's five on the afternoon. But Traverse City took full advantage of 12 walks from the Growlers' pitchi ng staff, along with two unearned runs, to even the series.

The Traverse City Pit Spitters (1-1) will face the Rockford Rivets (1-0) in their 2026 home opener tomorrow night at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with a fireworks show scheduled at the conclusion of the contest.







Northwoods League Stories from May 26, 2026

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