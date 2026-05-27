Chinooks Commit Four Errors in Loss to Richmond
Published on May 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Starting their season off 1-0, the Lakeshore Chinooks weren't able to earn back-to-back wins to start their summer as they were defeated by the Richmond Flying Mummies 11-6 on Tuesday, May 26.
Cael Turner made the start for the Chinooks on the mound, going just one inning while allowing four earned runs on five hits. Through the first three innings, Richmond scored eight runs off seven hits.
Despite collecting eight hits and scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning in hopes of a rally, the Chinooks weren't able to overcome their four errors on defense. Through the first two games of their season, the Chinooks have commited eight errors.
Along with their eight team hits, the Chinooks walked 10 times, but weren't able to capitalize on the traffic on the bases as they left 13 runners on base.
A key contributor for the Chinooks in Tuesday's game was catcher Nathan Hanel. Hanel went 2-4 on the day with 3 RBIs and drove in two runs in the top of the seventh inning off a double. Alongside Hanel, the Chinooks also received a multi-hit performance from designated hitter Kayden Berenz
Looking to get back into the win column, the Chinooks will travel to Kalamazoo, Mich. to face the Kalamazoo Growlers on Wednesday, May 27.
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