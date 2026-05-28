MoonDogs Continue Win Streak with First Road Game of the Season

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, Minn. - The MoonDogs took to the road for the first time this season, earning a win over the Bismarck Larks.

Noah Redmon (Indiana Tech) got the start on the mound for the MoonDogs, pitching one inning before being escorted off the field by the athletic training staff.

The team trailed early, as the Larks plated a few quick runs within the first two innings.

Charlie Buckles (Florida State) sparked the MoonDogs offense, putting the first run on the board with a solo home run in the second inning.

Buckles followed up with a two-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game. In six plate appearances, he finished the night with a 1.000 average, two hits, two home runs, three RBIs and three walks. This earned him Center Point Energy's Player of the Game.

Justin Rompre (Iowa Western CC) added to the scoring in the same inning with a base hit and an RBI to tie the game at 6-6. He finished the game with five total RBIs.

Pitchers Cayden Hansen (Newberry College) and David Essien (Harper College) combined to allow just one more run for the remainder of the game.

The MoonDogs added three runs in the eighth inning to take a 13-7 lead and tacked on two more in the ninth to secure a 15-7 victory.

The MoonDogs will face the Larks again tomorrow, May 28th, at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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