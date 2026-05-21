Bark in the Park Promotional Night to Feature Specialty Jerseys with Fans' Dogs Photos

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox will be hosting Bark in the Park presented by Companions Animal Hospital on Monday, August 3 rd to help support Tri-County Humane Society. Fans will have the unique opportunity to showcase their dog's picture on special Rox jerseys that will be worn by the Rox team during the August 3 rd game!

Showcase Your Dog

Submit your dog's photo for your chance to have it displayed on the Rox jerseys. There's limited space so submit your photos today! The photos selected to go on the jersey will be randomly selected. (Please note that not all the photos submitted will go on the jerseys). The last day photos will be accepted is June 10 th. The first 50 fans who send in a photo will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one jersey.

Guarantee a spot on the jersey!

Get in on the action and help a great cause! Bark in the Park is a fundraiser for the Tri-County Humane Society, and you can help support the cause. The first 25 fans who purchase the special one-of-a-kind dog jerseys that will be worn during the game on August 3rd will guarantee a picture of their dog on the jersey.

For more information, please contact the St. Cloud Rox ticket office at 320-240-9798 or info@stcloudrox.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.