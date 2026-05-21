Battle Jacks Announce Tony & Tucci's Card Shop Experience, Front Office Expansion & Media Day Reminder

Published on May 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Battle Creek Battle Jacks announced today a new partnership with Tony & Tucci's Baseball Card Shop that will bring a first -of-its-kind sports card and memorabilia experience directly into MCCU Field @ Bailey Park during the 2026 season.

The partnership will integrate Tony & Tucci's Baseball Card Shop into the Battle Jacks team store experience and introduce a variety of collector-focused fan experiences throughout the summer. Fans can expect everything from pack ripping and hobby-focused promotions to interactive giveaways, baseball memorabilia displays, family activities, select live break experiences streamed directly from the ballpark, and other creative activations designed to connect collectors and fans directly with the stadium experience.

The Battle Jacks believe the integration marks the first in-stadium baseball card shop experience of its kind within the Northwoods League.

"As we continue reimagining what a summer night at a Battle Jacks game can look like, this was exactly the type of creative and community- driven partnership we wanted to build," said Battle Jacks Owner Scott Miles. "Tony & Tucci's brings baseball nostalgia, energy, collecting culture, and authentic community engagement directly into the stadium. We want MCCU Field to feel alive, unique, and different from anything else in the league, and this is another step in that direction."

Fans attending Battle Jacks games will have access to a wide variety of sports cards and hobby products ranging from affordable packs and singles for young collectors to premium hobby boxes and iconic vintage cards for longtime fans of the hobby. Inventory will include many of the hobby's biggest modern releases, including products such as Topps Baseball, Bowman Baseball, Topps Chrome Football, Bowman Basketball, and Upper Deck Hockey; alongside notable singles featuring stars like Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, and Hall of Famers including Al Kaline. The shop will also feature cards and memorabilia tied to both baseball history and the future of the game, including former Northwoods League stars such as Max Scherzer and top Detroit Tigers prospects like Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark.

In addition to products and collectibles, Tony & Tucci's will serve as a hobby resource for fans and families visiting the ballpark. The in-stadium experience will include a free kids prize wheel,

collector education opportunities, free card and collection value estimates, and guidance for new collectors navigating the rapidly growing sports card market. Fans with questions about card values, collecting strategy, or even potential trades will be encouraged to stop by throughout the season.

"I'm excited to reconnect with baseball in Battle Creek in a meaningful way," said Iovieno. "There's a tremendous amount of positive momentum around the organization right now, and I believe the front office is building something that can become really special for the community.

The opportunity to blend baseball, fan experience, community engagement, and the hobby side of the game felt like a natural fit."

As part of the organization's fan -first approach to the partnership, pricing at the stadium location will mirror pricing at the downtown shop, allowing fans and families to enjoy the hobby experience at the ballpark without traditional stadium-style markups. Both the Battle Jacks and Tony & Tucci's emphasized accessibility and affordability as major priorities in building the partnership.

In addition to the card shop partnership, longtime baseball executive Tony Iovieno will also join the organization in a Senior Advisor to Ownership role as the Battle Jacks continue building and professionalizing the organization's front office structure u nder Southpaw Ventures ownership.

Iovieno began his baseball career with the Boston Red Sox organization before later helping lead the early front office operations of Northwoods League baseball in Battle Creek during the Bombers era. In his advisory role, Iovieno will support ownership and the front office in areas including corporate engagement, sponsorship activation, fan experience, and organizational leadership during the club's continued growth.

The Battle Jacks will officially open the 2026 season and usher in a new era of Battle Jacks baseball and the "Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball" on May 27 at MCCU Field @ Bailey Park with a loaded Opening Night celebration. The evening will feature a multiple-pass flyover by the Hooligans Flight Team, a pregame performance and National Anthem by the Lakeview High School Band, and a special flag retirement ceremony as part of the organization's Opening Night festivities.

Fans can expect additional announcements in the coming weeks surrounding collector events, special promotions, community activations, concerts, and Opening Night festivities as the Battle Jacks continue preparations for the 2026 season.

For more information, visit BattleJacksBaseball.com or follow Tony & Tucci's Baseball Card Shop on Facebook.

For Opening Night tickets and additional single game tickets visit BattleJacksBaseball.com.







Northwoods League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.