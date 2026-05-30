Mallards Fall Short in Loss to Rockers
Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (2-3) fell behind early and couldn't recover in a loss to the Green Bay Rockers (3-2) on Friday night.
The Rockers jumped ahead in the first inning on two consecutive bases-loaded walks to take a 2-0 lead. In the second, Aidan Kuni (University of New Mexico) lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0, and John Handy (University of Hawaii) followed with an RBI single to extend the advantage to 4-0.
Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) got the Mallards on the board in the top of the third inning with an opposite-field home run, his first of the season. Green Bay answered with four more runs in the fifth, however, with three coming on a towering home run from Seungmin Shin (New Mexico Military Institute).
Weathers later scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to give the Mallards another run, but the Rockers responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning and cruised to a 10-2 victory.
Henry Irwin (Modesto Community College) earned the win for the Rockers, his first of the season. Skyler Lhamon (Lane Community College) was charged with the loss for Madison.
The Mallards and Rockers will meet again in Ashwaubenon on Saturday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park on Monday to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2026
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