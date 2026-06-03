MoonDogs Drop Tuesday Night Game against Badlands
Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN - The Mankato MoonDogs dropped a 9-4 game to the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday night at ISG Field.
Badlands struck early with two runs in the first inning and added to its lead throughout the game, finishing with nine runs on nine hits.
The MoonDogs got on the board in the second when Danny Rollins (Southeastern (IA) CC) drove in a run. Mankato's biggest inning came in the sixth, scoring three runs behind an RBI from Rollins, a run-scoring play from Noah Libed (Grossmont CC), and Landon Williams' (University of Houston) first home run of the season.
Rollins led the MoonDogs offense, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, while Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University) finished 2-for-4. Williams, Charlie Buckles (Florida State University), Peyton Dickens (University of Houston), and Cole Clark (UC Irvine) each added a hit.
Nicholas Robb (Grand Canyon University) took the loss after working six innings, allowing six runs while striking out two. Ian Reid (Howard CC) added three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
The MoonDogs will look to even the series Wednesday night when they host the Big Sticks at ISG Field with the first pitch at 6:35 pm.
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