Maulik's Walk-Off Grand Slam Lifts Express to 8-5 Comeback Victory
Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Down 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Eau Claire got its bats going to secure another at-home victory, bringing its record to 3-5.
On the mound for the Thunder Bay Border Cats was Carson Priebe, whom James Burgess hit a single to center field off of, to get the bats moving for the Express. Shortly after, Jaxon Schumacher advanced on a walk and then finally Christian Bosque to fill the bases.
Ashton Wetmiller was up to the plate and hit a single to left field, bringing home Burgess on an earned run and kept the bases loaded, moving the score to 5-3.
Zero outs, and a new Thunder Bay pitcher, Judd Hildreth, took the mound. Mikey Muniz was up to the plate and walked, leading to Schumacher to cross home plate, moving the score to 5-4.
Down one and still zero outs, Maulik heads to the plate. Ball, strike, strike, then a hit near center field out of the park to secure a walk-off grand slam for Eau Claire, bringing home four runs to win 8-5 and end the series.
Maulik ended the game with one run, one hit, one home run and three RBIs. From the field, Maulik secured four putouts, bringing the team's overall total to 27.
The Express will next travel to Madison, Wis., to take on the Madison Mallards at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026
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- Loggers Storm Back to Beat Mud Puppies 16-8 - La Crosse Loggers
- Maulik's Walk-Off Grand Slam Lifts Express to 8-5 Comeback Victory - Eau Claire Express
- Rockers Fall in Series Finale vs. Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
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